Innovating out of thin air

Walk through any neighborhood in the sprawling Indian capital of New Delhi and you’re bound to hear the low rumble of a diesel generator. The generators are the main source of electricity for millions of New Delhi residents for whom power failures have become second nature. They power shop lights, keep air conditioners running, even provide a more reliable electricity source for medical devices like dialysis machines. But those ubiquitous generators also cough up a ton of pollution, and the diesel exhaust has set off something of an air-quality crisis in the Indian metropolis that the government is desperate to solve.

Diesel fumes are made of two different components. The gaseous portion is a miasma of different compounds—carbon monoxide, nitric oxide, sulfur oxide, etc.—but it is the sooty particulate matter that is responsible for the hazy veil that hangs over the city. Those microscopic particulates can damage people’s lungs as well, causing a raft of issues, including aggravated asthma and lung cancer.

Chakr Technologies is trying to save the air around New Delhi by capturing the particulate matter burping out of diesel generators and turning them into useful products. Their signature innovation, the Chakr Shield, captures 90% of the particulate matter emitted from diesel generators and converts it into material that can be used for commercial products, such as paint and ink.

It was that second use that caught the attention of the team at Dell Technologies. The Texas-based tech giant was holding an Innovation Olympics in order to find new partners with cutting-edge ideas that had transformative potential. Dell found that Chakr’s ink was a viable substitute for traditionally sourced products, and they started using the Chakr ink on thousands of boxes starting in 2017. Since then, Dell estimates it produces 125,000 boxes per month using pollution ink, and the partnership between Dell and Chakr has provided cleaner air for more than 110,000 people. It’s an innovation literally conjured out of thin air, and it’s the kind of investment that has Dell written all over it.

A RECYCLING FEEDBACK LOOP

Innovations such as this are part of a tradition of product-lifecycle oversight that has been a company priority ever since Michael Dell was tinkering with computers in his University of Texas dorm room. “From the very beginning, we realized that if we design a product right today, we can recycle those materials back as a sort of closed-loop pipeline for us in the future,” David Lear, vice president of sustainability at Dell, told the audience at a panel during the Fast CompanyInnovation Festival in October. “What we design today, we want back in seven years.”

That focus on a recycling feedback loop has also driven Dell into strategic partnerships with environmental organizations such as Lonely Whale, an incubator dedicated to fostering ideas that improve the health of the world’s oceans. Dell’s alliance with the environmental incubator led to the creation of NextWave, an industry consortium whose members are dedicated to reducing the amount of plastic waste being dumped into the ocean.

For Dell, cleaning up ocean plastics was seen as both a way to undo decades of pollution and harvest a new sustainable material. “Literally millions of tons of plastic waste goes into the ocean every year,” Lear said. “We thought this might be an opportunity. Even though we were getting away from plastics in our package, this might be a good way to help the world clean up the oceans.”