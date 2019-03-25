advertisement
Created For and Commissioned By: GRANT THORNTON
  • Grant Thornton

Why companies must watch out for the instant gratification trap

By FastCo Works1 minute Read

For many companies, the Holy Grail is to deliver the goods and services customers want, when and where they want them. And now, increasingly sophisticated technology is helping them achieve these goals. But why is instant gratification the norm? In this video, Chris Smith, principal and head of strategy and transformation practice at Grant Thornton, and Olivier Toubia of Columbia Business School, demonstrate why companies should not set unrealistic expectations from their customers.

