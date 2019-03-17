How to watch March Madness Selection Sunday live without cable

March is here, and despite the fact that we were just talking about bomb cyclones a few days ago, spring is less than a week away.

For college basketball fans, that means March Madness, the annual NCAA tournament, which officially kicks off tonight with the 2019 “selection show.” That’s when fans learn which 68 teams will get to compete. The tournament games begin on Tuesday and culminate with the Final Four and National Championship in early April.

But first we have to get through Selection Sunday, which airs tonight (Sunday, March 17) at 6 p.m. ET on CBS. If you’re a cord-cutter who wants to stream the event live on your computer, phone, or smart TV, you can do that via the live-stream link on the NCAA website.

CBS has the exclusive broadcasting rights to the selection show. That means if you want all the CBS coverage and hullabaloo—and you don’t have cable TV or login credentials—your best bet is to sign up with a streaming service that offers CBS. I’ve rounded up a few of the best options below. Keep in mind that many of these services are offering free trials that only last a week, so if you want to catch the regionals and Final Four (also on CBS), you’ll probably have to pay for a month.

Alternatively, you can try Locast, a nonprofit that streams broadcast networks for free, but the service is only offered in certain areas. You can find more information here. Enjoy the show!