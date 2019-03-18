How to stay sane as a new working mom (and keep your clients)

When I had my first baby, I planned a three-week maternity leave thinking I was a “tough cookie.” As any experienced mother knows, that plan wasn’t “tough.” It was inhumane.

My baby needed me far more than I could have imagined. It took about two seconds of looking into her big, newborn eyes for me to realize that she was going to be my number one priority for a very long time.

I knew I had to recalibrate quickly (which I was able to do as a business owner), so I shut down the most demanding part of my company and fired challenging clients. I simplified and streamlined wherever possible. It all worked out fine, and I recovered whatever revenue I’d lost within months.

Now we’re expecting baby number two, and I’m doing things very differently this time around. No more frantic scrambling to recover from over-optimistic ideas about working motherhood. Instead, I’m putting into practice all my hard-earned lessons about how to stay sane as a new mom (while also ensuring your clients don’t panic and flee). Here’s what I learned.

1) When to let them know you’re pregnant

When it comes to telling your client, timing is critical. Also, consider the following: Do they follow you on social media? If they do, they’re going to know if you announce it there, so be sure they know ahead of that. Will you be meeting them in person during your pregnancy? If so, I wouldn’t count on hiding your bump past 20 weeks, and I’d tell them a little sooner. How personal is your relationship with them? If they consider you a close friend, they may feel wounded if they’re the last to know.

In short, the “right” time to tell them will depend on the nature of your relationship with them. The critical thing is to factor in enough time to be respectful of the disruption your absence may cause. For some clients, you may let them know as late as six or seven months in. For most, between the 16- and 20-week mark is standard.

2) How to let them know you’re pregnant

How you work with your clients–in person, remotely, etc.–will determine how to tell them best. I’ve found face-to-face often works better than sending an email for most working relationships.