How to help New Zealand shooting victims: 6 things you can do right now

Communities across New Zealand are reeling today after a terrorist attack at two mosques left 49 people dead and at least 48 more people injured, including children. The mass shootings took place at the Al Noor and Linwood mosques, with the gunman live-streaming the attacks on social media, apparently inspired by white supremacist and anti-immigrant ideologies.
Relief groups like the New Zealand Red Cross are already helping the community register missing persons, connect with loved ones, or mark themselves safe. If you’re looking for ways to help victims or their families, we’ve posted a few ways to help below:
- New Zealand Red Cross: This relief group helps train volunteer teams to respond to disasters. You can donate money or, if you’re in the area, your time. More info here
- Givealitte: This New Zealand-based crowdfunding platform is hosting a live campaign where people can donate for victim support. The site tweeted earlier that it was experiencing technical difficulties due to overwhelming traffic, so if you don’t get through right away, keep trying. More info here
- NZ Blood: If you’re in the area, you can donate blood at the Christchurch donor center. More info here
- Penny Appeal, a Muslim charity group, is raising money on its verified Facebook page. More info here
- Launch Good, a crowdfunding platform that focuses on the Muslim community, launched a campaign. More info here
- Restoring Family Links: Local authorities are asking people to share this website where people in the community can connect with loved ones, register missing persons, or mark themselves safe. More info here