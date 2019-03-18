When to advocate for your child–and when to back off

Tiger parents. Helicopter parents. Snowplow parents. Bubble-wrap parents. While there are seemingly endless names for parents who get overly involved in their children’s lives, a confluence of the worst tendencies is alleged in the college admission scam that made headlines last week.

It’s easy to direct ire at wealthy people who inherently bestow advantages on their children simply because of their station and resources. Exceptional schools, tutors, and trainers, not to mention food and housing security and supportive households, to name a few, can do wonders for a child’s well-being, academic performance, and other skills and attributes. For some parents, that’s just not enough.

“Parents want the best for their children. This is not a new concept. They want to see their child be the best version of themselves that they can be. Sometimes, though, in order to do this, parents will push any obstacle out of the way to make it happen,” says psychologist Jennifer Hartstein, author of Princess Recovery: A How-To Guide to Raising Strong Empowered Girls Who Can Create Their Own Happily Ever Afters.

Competition U

The current environment doesn’t help parents who are trying to give their children the best advantages. Bombarded with reports of declining admission rates at elite colleges, websites that rank your child’s sports team against every other such team in the nation, and other “noise” fuel the feeling that the stakes are higher today. One wrong move could have long-lasting consequences–especially if it’s captured and shared on social media.

Kids feel the pressure, too. A 2019 Pew Research Center report Anxiety and depression are on the rise among teenagers. Sixty-one percent of teens say they feel a lot of pressure to get good grades, while 29% feel pressure to look good and 28% to be socially successful. Roughly one in five feels pressure to get involved in extracurricular activities or be good at sports.

For parents who hate seeing their children uncomfortable, these pressures can trigger well-meaning but misguided reactions. “Parents really have a hard time watching their kids feel anything but happy, and they know that they can fix a lot of their kid’s problems, and pretty easily and pretty quickly, because we’ve had a lot of practice doing that,” says psychologist Darlene Sweetland, author of Teaching Kids to Think: Raising Confident, Independent, and Thoughtful Children in an Age of Instant Gratification. “So, they just kind of clear the way.”

The Self-Fulfilling Prophecy

The irony is that doing so could exacerbate the problem, says psychologist Eileen Kennedy-Moore, author of Kid Confidence: Help Your Child Make Friends, Build Resilience, and Develop Real Self-Esteem. “When we do things like say, here, I’ll take care of it for you, or I’ll call her mother and sort out, on situations that the kid could really handle their own, we’re basically saying, I don’t have confidence in you. I don’t trust you to be able to handle this,” she says.