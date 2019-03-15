“Multiple fatalities” after two mass shootings in New Zealand mosques

Police in New Zealand report “multiple fatalities” after a mass shooter open fired on two mosques in the city of Christchurch.

A radio journalist in the country told BBC News there are “up to 27” fatalities, but that’s far from official.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the attack was an “unprecedented act of violence” on “one of New Zealand’s darkest days.”

Police have advised members of New Zealand’s Islamic community to stay away from places of worship “until you hear from us again.”

A witness near one of the shootings described the gunman to CNN as “white, aged in his 30s or 40s and wearing a uniform.” Another, who said he ran outside after hearing shots, told CNN the following via phone:

“I saw people jumping over the back fence of the mosque into Oakward Close. I heard at least 20 (gunshots).” “I heard about eight at the start and then it went quiet for about 30 seconds or a minute and then it started again. I heard about eight more and then there was another minute and another eight.” “Those coming over the fence, all adults and including at least three men, were screaming and crying.”

The suspected shooter, a supporter of Donald Trump, had published a racist manifesto online, which describes his possible motives and choice of New Zealand as a target: