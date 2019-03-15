Live-streaming New Zealand gunman said he aimed to disrupt U.S. politics

Police in New Zealand said that 49 people had been killed and 20 were seriously injured after a gunman opened fire on two mosques in the city of Christchurch.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the attack was an “unprecedented act of violence” on “one of New Zealand’s darkest days.”

Authorities said that a man had been charged with murder and would appear in court tomorrow. Two other men and one woman were in custody, police said, and two explosive devices had been recovered.

The government has also advised members of New Zealand’s Islamic community to stay away from places of worship “until you hear from us again.”

The shootings occurred during Friday prayers, when hundreds of worshipers were in the mosques. Many of the dead were immigrants, police said.

The gunman, who has been identified as 28-year-old Brenton Tarrant, live-streamed the shooting in an 17-minute Facebook Live video, which he began by telling viewers to “subscribe to PewDiePie,” the YouTube mega-star.

He also posted a white-supremacist manifesto on the 8chan forums before the shooting, with a link to his Facebook page. “Please do your part by spreading my message, making memes and shitposting as you usually do,” part of his post reads.