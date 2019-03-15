Tesla just revealed its Model Y compact SUV, starting at $39000

Tesla announced a new electric car–the Model Y –at an event in Los Angeles Thursday evening.

The Model Y will come in four versions: Standard Range ($39K), Long Range ($47K), Dual Motor/All Wheel Drive ($51K), and Performance ($60K). All models have full self-driving capability (for places where that’s allowed), and all can carry seven passengers and their cargo, Tesla says.

Here’s the range, price, and availability breakdown, from a slide during the event captured by CNET.

Specs and prices for the new Tesla #ModelY ???? pic.twitter.com/WPQD3b4lbO — CNET (@CNET) March 15, 2019

The Model Y has a 360-degree world view, courtesy of rear, side and forward-facing cameras. It uses forward facing radar and 12 ultrasonic sensors to keep track real world objects, including other cars on the road. Emergency braking, collision warning, and blind-spot monitoring come standard, too.

Other techy stuff: