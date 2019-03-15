Tesla just revealed its Model Y compact SUV, starting at $39,000

Tesla announced a new electric car–the Model Y–at an event in Los Angeles Thursday evening.
The Model Y will come in four versions: Standard Range ($39K), Long Range ($47K), Dual Motor/All Wheel Drive ($51K), and Performance ($60K). All models have full self-driving capability (for places where that’s allowed), and all can carry seven passengers and their cargo, Tesla says.
Here’s the range, price, and availability breakdown, from a slide during the event captured by CNet.
Specs and prices for the new Tesla #ModelY ???? pic.twitter.com/WPQD3b4lbO
— CNET (@CNET) March 15, 2019
The Model Y has a 360-degree world view, courtesy of rear, side, and forward-facing cameras. It uses forward-facing radar and 12 ultrasonic sensors to keep track of real-world objects, including other cars on the road. Emergency braking, collision warning, and blind-spot monitoring come standard, too.
Other techy stuff:
- 12-way power adjustable front and rear heated seats
- Three independently folding 2nd row seats
- Premium audio–14 speakers, 1 subwoofer, 2 amps, and immersive sound
- Satellite-view maps with live traffic visualization and navigation
- In-car internet streaming music & media
- Internet browser
- Location aware automatic garage door opener
- LED fog lamps
- Tinted glass roof with ultraviolet and infrared protection
- Auto dimming, power folding, heated side mirrors
- Music and media over Bluetooth®
- Custom driver profiles
- Center console with storage, 4 USB ports and docking for 2 smartphones
Here’s your first look at the #ModelY from @tesla pic.twitter.com/yfsAEXTZX9
— Jack Stewart (@stewart_jack) March 15, 2019
The Model Y is available to order in all of North America, parts of Europe and China, Tesla says.