Tesla just revealed its Model Y compact SUV, starting at $39,000

[Photo: courtesy of Tesla]
By Mark Sullivan1 minute Read

Tesla announced a new electric car–the Model Y–at an event in Los Angeles Thursday evening.

The Model Y will come in four versions: Standard Range ($39K), Long Range ($47K), Dual Motor/All Wheel Drive ($51K), and Performance ($60K). All models have full self-driving capability (for places where that’s allowed), and all can carry seven passengers and their cargo, Tesla says.

Here’s the range, price, and availability breakdown, from a slide during the event captured by CNet.

The Model Y has a 360-degree world view, courtesy of rear, side, and forward-facing cameras. It uses forward-facing radar and 12 ultrasonic sensors to keep track of real-world objects, including other cars on the road. Emergency braking, collision warning, and blind-spot monitoring come standard, too.

Other techy stuff:

  • 12-way power adjustable front and rear heated seats
  • Three independently folding 2nd row seats
  • Premium audio–14 speakers, 1 subwoofer, 2 amps, and immersive sound
  • Satellite-view maps with live traffic visualization and navigation
  • In-car internet streaming music & media
  • Internet browser
  • Location aware automatic garage door opener
  • LED fog lamps
  • Tinted glass roof with ultraviolet and infrared protection
  • Auto dimming, power folding, heated side mirrors
  • Music and media over Bluetooth®
  • Custom driver profiles
  • Center console with storage, 4 USB ports and docking for 2 smartphones

The Model Y is available to order in all of North America, parts of Europe and China, Tesla says.

