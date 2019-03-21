Even millennials can retire early. Here’s how

Conventional wisdom–and the threshold for social security benefits–tells us that retiring before your sixties isn’t within reach for most people. Even setting aside a fraction of your paycheck can be a luxury: About 20% of American workers do not save any of their income , and only 16% of them manage to save more than 15% of their annual income. Between student loans and wage stagnation, many millennials are skeptical that they can even retire by their sixties, let alone earlier.

But if the prospect of an earlier retirement is alluring, there’s hope for you yet if you’re willing to make some lifestyle changes. In recent years, some Americans, many of whom are millennials, have flocked to the FIRE movement–an acronym for “financial independence, retire early.” For some extreme devotees, that has meant retiring as early as their mid-thirties, but for others, it can mean calling it quits in their forties or fifties. If you’re a millennial whose current projected retirement age is seventy-something, early retirement for you could be at a comfortable 62, as social security benefits kick in. Whatever your target, there are a number of things you do–or double down on–if you covet an early retirement.

Define what retirement means to you

Early retirement in 2019 may not be your grandparents’ version of retirement. Those who retire early don’t necessarily do so with the intent of never working again. Some want to focus their energies on a passion project or more fulfilling work, but do so without worrying about finances; others may simply want more control over their schedule and the flexibility to spend more time with their family. In fact, a number of early retirees have monetized their financial journey through blogs or book deals.

Figure out what you might seek in early retirement, whether it’s a reprieve from your draining day job or a life outside of an urban area. If you’ll still work in some capacity, the additional cashflow can make an early retirement less daunting. “It’s not that you plan on retiring at age 40 and not doing anything that will earn you income for the rest of your life,” says Nick Holeman, a financial planning expert at Betterment. “Normally, it’s that you’re retiring to something instead of retiring from something. It might be a full-time job, just something that doesn’t pay as much and that you feel more passionate about–or it might be what was once your side hustle, but now you can devote more time to it.” That money may not be significant, but it can provide some cushion.

Experts typically recommend thinking about how much you plan to spend per year and accounting for about 30 years post-retirement, give or take. (If you plan to spend about $40,000 a year, for example, you’ll need at least a million dollars in the bank before you retire.) Depending on what retirement might look like for you, you can determine a retirement age and annual spending number that makes sense for your lifestyle.

“Everyone needs to have a target, or a concrete goal in mind,” Holeman says. “Having that is the first step toward getting enough motivation–it requires having those things in order for you to really commit to saving as much money as you need for an early retirement. If you don’t set that target for yourself early on, you’re just saving for this nebulous thing.” Along the way, it’s also important to set milestones so you can record your progress–and make that target number feel more attainable.

Live below your means

Much of the early retirement game comes down to, well, savings. Some early retirees are former tech workers who reap the benefits of their years making a six-figure salary, but it’s possible to build up your retirement nest egg even with a more modest income. According to Carrie Schwab-Pomerantz, a senior VP at Charles Schwab, the typical recommendation is to start saving 10%-15% of your income from your twenties onwards. If early retirement is on your radar, she says, you’ll need to increase that percentage–say, to more than 20%. (Since you won’t start receiving social security benefits until the age of 62, you also want to account for additional costs like healthcare.)