YouTube star Olivia Jade dumped by Sephora over college admissions scandal

The corporate guillotine is dropping for those involved in the college admissions cheating scandal. On Thursday, Sephora confirmed it dropped YouTube star Olivia Jade Giannulli, daughter of Full House actress Lori Loughlin.

Giannulli, 19, who had previously partnered with the retailer on a makeup product, was recently outed as one of the college hopefuls whose parents lied to get her into USC. The social media influencer posed as a crew recruit despite never having rowed competitively. Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, surrendered to federal authorities on Wednesday.

“After careful review of recent developments, we have made the decision to end the Sephora Collection partnership with Olivia Jade, effective immediately,” a rep confirmed to Fast Company.

Giannulli, who goes by Olivia Jade professionally, boasts nearly 2 million YouTube subscribers. In December, she collaborated with the retailer on the Olivia Jade x Sephora Collection Bronze & Illuminate Palette ($28). It is no longer available on the Sephora website.

Since news of the scam went viral, Sephora fans demanded the company drop its partnership with Olivia Jade. Some even called to boycott the retailer until it took public action.

“Working with a spoiled cheating brat will cost you. I will not buy a single product again until she is gone,” wrote one Twitter follower. “I’m so over influencer marketing #boycottsephora #OliviaJade,” chimed in another.

Giannulli has yet to make a public announcement or address the controversy on her social media channels. She is reportedly on her way back from vacationing in the Bahamas on a yacht owned by Rick Caruso, chairman of USC’s Board of Trustees.