The Senate just voted to overturn Trump’s border wall emergency declaration

[Photo: inverewe/Pixabay]
By Steven Melendez1 minute Read

The Senate voted Thursday to overturn President Trump’s declaration of an emergency at the Mexican border, joining the House of Representatives in what The New York Times reports is the first time Congress has voted to undo a presidential emergency declaration.

The move likely sets up another first: President Trump has indicated he’ll veto the bill, the first time in his term he’ll use that presidential power.

At least 12 Republicans joined Democrats in voting to override the emergency declaration, with legislators from both parties expressing concern about overreach by Trump, who saw the emergency declaration as a way to allocate funding for a border wall that Congress was unwilling to pass. He’s argued the emergency declaration is within his legal powers.

