Hollywood divided on whether Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin will ever work again

As the college admissions scandal continues to fixate the nation, more questions are being raised about the individuals involved in the scam in which wealthy parents in elite pockets of Los Angeles, Connecticut, and Silicon Valley paid bribes to have their children accepted at top universities.

In Hollywood, the focus is on the two most prominent faces in the scandal: Desperate Housewives star Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin, best known for her role as Aunt Becky on the ’80s sitcom Full House, as well as the show’s Netflix reboot, Fuller House.

The most burning question is: Will the actresses be able to work in this town again?

Loughlin’s work has already been interrupted by the scandal, in which she and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, are accused of paying $500,000 to get their two daughters accepted to USC as crew team recruits, even though neither of them row. (Olivia Jade Giannulli, who has spent much of her time at USC cutting Instagram brand deals in her dorm, and who was on a USC official’s yacht when the scandal broke, has become one of stranger elements in the–already crazy–drama.)

Loughlin was forced to fly back to L.A. for her court hearing on Wednesday from the set of the Hallmark Channel series When Calls the Heart in Vancouver. Loughlin has played coal mine widow Abigail Stanton for six seasons on the hour-long, period drama set in the Canadian frontier.

The Hallmark Channel has not said anything definitive about Loughlin’s future on the series, but the company stated that it is “aware” of her arrest and is “monitoring developments as they arise.” [Update: The Hallmark Channel announced that it has severed ties with Loughlin.]

Netflix has not made a statement about Fuller House. The show’s last season airs later this year but has not yet gone into production.