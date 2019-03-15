$6 will buy you 30 minutes inside New York’s first coworking spa

The first thing that hits you is the smell. I’m walking through the 720,000-square-foot mall in New York’s brand new $25 billion development Hudson Yards, and it reeks of something chemical that I imagine is marble polish. I walk all the way up to the fourth floor, where, right next to the not-yet-opened observation deck, there’s a business called 3den .

What is 3den? It’s hard to tell from the outside, where it appears to be a luxe, high-tech airport lounge that’s not in an airport, complete with an iPad where you scan a QR code to gain access. But once you walk in and begin exploring the plant-filled space, you’ll discover it also has a meditation and yoga room, high tables specifically designed for you to work standing up, and bathrooms and showers complete with free products from brands like Cora (for tampons and pads) and Hello (for oral care). There is free coffee, soundproof phone booths, an abundance of power outlets, and even two Casper nap pods.

It’s here, on the fourth floor of the Hudson Yard mall, that 3den CEO and founder Ben Silver is experimenting with a brand new kind of “third place”–a kind of in-between place that caters to your needs when you’re not at home or work. And he’s doing it by providing every amenity you could possibly need, for which anyone can pay $6 for 30 minutes.

Unlike most other coworking spaces or lounges, all of this happens on a walk-in basis: you book however long you’d like to spend on the 3den app (you can also reserve nap pods, phone booths, and showers in advance), flash your QR code at the door, and you’re in. Silver says this Hudson Yards space can accommodate about 100 people at a time, and based on his research, believes that 3den can host about 3,000 people per day since many people will only spend between 30 minutes and an hour and a half there.

This is only a fragment of Silver’s business model for 3den. Beyond the walk-ins, he’s also offering corporate memberships to businesses at Hudson Yards who can pay for their employees to have a place to escape their open plan offices (this will soon be expanded to neighborhood businesses beyond the confines of the development as well).

Silver has sold a host of sponsorships as well, through which brands can pay to put their products in the space. For instance, brands like Loli and the L’Oreal-owned Seed Phytonutrients will be providing free skincare products, makeup remover, moisturizer, and hand cream in the bathrooms. The design was built to accommodate the beauty products in particular; they take up an entire wall in the bathroom, with a mirror opposite the lotions and potions to give them more “exposure area,” as Silver calls it. While you’re paying to use the space and the free products, you’re also subtly being deluged with marketing.

3den also has a lot of shelf space scattered around the lounge with more products for sale that might come in handy when you’re on the go, mostly from direct-to-consumer startups as well: Nomad charging cables, Goby toothbrushes, Ism backpacks, House of Puff candles, and Field Notes journals. All of these companies pay 3den a subscription fee of few hundred dollars a month to be on its shelves, and keep 100% of the revenue when products are sold.