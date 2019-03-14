Sam Bee asked female animators to draw their #MeToo stories on her show

“I think #MeToo is waiting to happen in every industry, if you look around,” art director Paula Spence says at the top of a video from this week’s Full Frontal with Samantha Bee.

One corner of the entertainment industry whose #MeToo moment has bubbled relatively under the radar is the world of animation. While Emma Thompson rightly earned plaudits for refusing to work with ousted Pixar head John Lasseter at his new gig leading the animation arm of Skydance, there are plenty of unsung heroes among the female animators Lasseter and his ilk actually preyed upon. Many of those women got a chance to tell their stories–in their own style–in the Full Frontal segment entitled “#MeToon.”

Billed as “a group of fed-the-fuck-up female animators,” the creators of the video illustrate what it was like to band together in the wake of the Weinstein scandal to address their own personal Weinstein. (It’s Chris Savino, creator and erstwhile showrunner of Nickelodeon’s Loud House, and an alleged sexual abuser.) The video walks viewers through the formation of a whisper network to name their aggressor and banding together to confront the animation guild to do something about it. Best of all, though, the video is suffused with clever touches, like a flash of the Weinstein Company logo comprised of a middle finger, that emphasize the creativity and verve these animators bring to the table, the kind that’s in danger of being squelched by the predators in their–and every other–industry.

Have a look at #MeToon below: