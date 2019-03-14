16-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

The Swedish teen is the founder of the Youth Strike for Climate movement that began with her cutting school in August 2018 in order to protest for increased action on climate change. Since then, Thunberg’s actions have spurred an entire movement with students around the world striking to bring attention to the need for action on climate change.

Now three Norwegian lawmakers have nominated the activist for a Nobel Peace Prize, reports the Globe and Mail. Freddy Andre Oevstegaard and two additional members of the Socialist Left Party in Norway have confirmed they submitted Thunberg’s name to the Nobel Committee earlier this year, saying they believe “the massive movement Greta has set in motion is a very important peace contribution.” The politicians also noted that “We have proposed Greta Thunberg because if we do nothing to halt climate change it will be the cause of wars, conflict and refugees.”

News of her nomination comes just two days before student strikes inspired by her actions are expected to occur in 1,659 towns and cities in 105 countries on Friday. It’s estimated that hundreds of thousands of students will take part. The Nobel committee doesn’t comment on nominations, but Thunberg is up for the 2019 prize along with 301 other candidates, including 223 individuals and 78 organizations.

After the news of her nomination broke, Thunberg took to Twitter to say she was “honoured and very grateful for this nomination.”