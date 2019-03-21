Job interview by text? Here’s how to make it work

“Texting during the interview process has become increasingly popular as modern candidates have expressed a desire for the process to be fast, convenient, and easy,” says Kurt Heikkinen, president and CEO of recruiting firm Montage. Texting is an efficient way to keep employees updated on the interview progression—a top priority in today’s competitive talent market—and allow them to respond at a convenient time.

This aligns with a survey by talent acquisition software company Yello covered by Fast Company‘s Lydia Dishman in 2017. Eighty-six percent of respondents felt positively when text messages were used during the interview period—an increase from 79% the year before.

Texting is also becoming a more popular method of communication between candidates and recruiters because of the recent “ghosting” phenomenon, says Donna Shannon, president of Personal Touch Career Services, a Westminster, Colorado staffing firm. “There’s been an epidemic of candidates starting to ghost employers,” she says. “So, we want to make sure that we’re going to be communicating with them in their preferred manner to get a higher engagement before they’re even on board with the company itself.”

But that doesn’t mean there aren’t rules, says Michael Sunderland, managing director and CEO at Full Stack Talent, a staffing and recruitment agency in Tampa. Use texts appropriately and develop good texting manners in the recruiting process to be most effective.

Consider the position

Use texting judiciously—and usually with more junior candidates, Heikkinen says. You probably don’t want to recruit your chief financial officer via text. However, if your company needs to hire a slew of seasonal workers, text-interviewing might help you determine whether the candidates can work the hours and complete the tasks you need. “This, in return, saves recruiters countless hours completing introductory calls and relaying basic information about the job position,” he says. Of course, there may be exceptions, but establish the medium you each prefer and do so accordingly.

Heikkinen differentiates between the use of text and chatbots. Powered by artificial intelligence (AI), chatbots can be useful for preliminary interviews, answering basic questions, and delivering information. But you should be transparent with the candidate about the use of chatbots, as the straightforward nature of the texts may seem different than interacting with a human by text. You don’t want mismanaged expectations to create a poor impression.