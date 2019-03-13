Beto O’Rourke confirms he is running for president

Beto O’Rourke tipped his hand in a number of ways Wednesday, then finally confirmed he’s running for President to a hometown TV station.

An official announcement is coming Thursday morning, O’Rourke said via text message to KTSM in El Paso.

“I’m really proud of what El Paso did and what El Paso represents,” O’Rourke said in the text. “It’s a big part of why I’m running. This city is the best example of this country at its best.”

O’Rourke had all but acknowledged his run for the presidency already.

In a Vanity Fair profile that came out on Wednesday the former Texas Congressman says he’s “just born to be in” the 2020 Presidential race. And: “You can probably tell that I want to run,” he said. “I do. I think I’d be good at it.”

Also, in an automatic unsubscribe email sent to a former supporter Wednesday, the small print reads “you can be a part of our campaign to elect Beto for President.”

O’Rourke narrowly lost a bid for Ted Cruz’s Texas Senate seat back in November. Many Democrats believe O’Rourke could have far wider appeal on a national stage than in his home state.