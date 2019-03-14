Little girls can have their Pi Day dress and twirl in it, too

It’s Pi Day today, perhaps the geekiest fake holiday on the fake holiday calendar. Kids’ clothing brand Princess Awesome wants little girls to know that it’s about time they get excited about it. And what’s the way to celebrate Pi Day when you happen to be three years old? Well, the obvious answer is to dance around in a dress with 3.14 splashed all over it. Princess Awesome has just released an entire collection of Pi-themed outfits for little girls.

Any parent will tell you that the rigid gendering of kids’ clothing starts very early. While boys’ outfits feature trains and dinosaurs, girls’ clothes are covered in princesses and unicorns. So is it any wonder that boys grow up thinking that engineering is cool, while girls are drawn to fairytales?

Princess Awesome has made a name for itself by creating fun dresses that focus on themes that don’t often appear in girls’ clothing, like airplanes, fire engines, robots, dinosaurs, and now, math. But the outfits, which are for newborns to middle schoolers–are still fun. Many of the skirts are specifically designed to twirl in, and they have pockets, which rarely appear in dresses.

The subtle message that girls get from these clothes is that science is for them, too. Rockets and trains can be feminine. You can have your Pi dress, and twirl in it, too. Now that’s something to celebrate.