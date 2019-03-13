Trump orders FAA to ground all Boeing 737 Max planes in the United States

With countries around the world grounding Boeing 737 Max planes in the wake of a deadly Ethiopian Airlines crash, it was probably only a matter of time before the United States followed suit.

Now it looks like that’s going to happen: President Trump today told reporters he will order the grounding of the planes, marking a reversal from what the FAA said just yesterday when it deemed the model safe.

“We’re gonna be issuing an emergency order of prohibition to ground all flights of the 737 Max 8 and the 737 Max 9 and planes associated with that line,” Trump told reporters, per CNBC, noting that he has spoken with Boeing’s CEO, the transportation secretary, and the acting head of the FAA.

U.S. airlines including American and Southwest have dozens of Max models in their fleet, and have so far expressed their full confidence in the planes. However, officials like Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-California) have urged the FAA to ground all 737 Max aircraft until an investigation could be conducted.

Shares of Boeing Co, which have already taken a beating this week, sunk again today in midday trading.

This story is developing…