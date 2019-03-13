Trump orders FAA to ground all Boeing 737 Max planes in the United States

With countries around the world grounding Boeing 737 Max planes in the wake of a deadly Ethiopian Airlines crash , it was only a matter of time before the United States followed suit.

Now it’s happened: President Trump today told reporters he will order the grounding of the planes, marking a reversal from what the FAA said just yesterday when it deemed the model safe.

“We’re gonna be issuing an emergency order of prohibition to ground all flights of the 737 Max 8 and the 737 Max 9 and planes associated with that line,” Trump told reporters, per CNBC, noting that he has spoken with Boeing’s CEO, the transportation secretary, and the acting head of the FAA.

The FAA tweeted a link to the emergency order a few hours later:

#FAA Emergency Order effective immediately, prohibits the operation of @Boeing Model 737-8 and 737-9 MAX airplanes by U.S. certificated operators. https://t.co/NPAWXjTmRP https://t.co/lkEbuWhpLs — The FAA (@FAANews) March 13, 2019

The Ethiopian Airlines crash, in which 157 people were killed, was the second air disaster involving a 737 Max 8 in the span of about eight months, the first being a Lion Air crash that killed 189 people.

U.S. airlines including American and Southwest have dozens of Max models in their fleets, so far they’ve expressed their full confidence in the planes. However, officials like Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-California) were urging the FAA to ground all 737 Max aircraft until an investigation could be conducted. According to the Dallas News, several pilots also complained about potential safety issues regarding the Max 8 in a federal complaint database.

Shares of Boeing Co, which have already taken a beating this week, tumbled again today in midday trading.