  • 2:59 pm

Facebook and Instagram outage frustrates users around the globe

[Photo: Pixabay/Pexels
By Steven Melendez1 minute Read

Users across the globe reported trouble accessing Facebook, Instagram, and Facebook’s Messenger app Wednesday.

And while the company acknowledged the problem, it didn’t immediately provide answers about the cause or when the service might return to normal.

“We’re aware that some people are currently having trouble accessing the Facebook family of apps,” a company spokesperson said in a statement emailed to Fast Company. “We’re working to resolve the issue as soon as possible.”

The “partial outage,” as a Facebook developer status page referred to the problem, may be a boon to Twitter, where users posted under hashtags like “#facebookdown” and “#instagramdown.”

We’ll update this post as we hear more from Facebook.

