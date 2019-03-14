This floating house is climate apocalypse-ready

Knowing what we know about the almost inevitable rise of sea levels in the next few decades, which is already in the process of destroying cities and even entire nations throughout the world , the Koda Light Float may be one of the more responsible ways to buy a home in a coastal city.

It’s the latest offering from the Estonian prefab company Kodasema, which designs moveable prefab houses, largely for the Northern European market so far. While its other models include a timber home and a concrete version, the Light Float is something else entirely: A house that’s part building, part boat. The company worked with Top Marine–a designer of marina structures–to create plans for the design, which can be tied to typical floating pontoons in ports or to a dock.

“The architecture, design and engineering skills combined enable living near a favorite yacht harbor, on a private lake or on an urban canal,” the company says on its site.

At roughly 277 square feet, the Light Float is essentially a large studio, with a living area, sleeping area, and a separate bathroom. It also features a large terrace so you can spend most of your time outside in the spring and summer, and a simple, large window that faces the water itself. Buyers can choose customizations, like whether they want timber or zinc cladding.

So, who will buy this 10-ton floating home? Kodasema says that it could be the ideal “harbour café, artists’ studio, summer retreat or a fisherman’s dream.” But I see it as a chic, post-apocalyptic lair. It’s only missing a turret for heavy weaponry and solar panels for electricity, the lack of which, now that I’m thinking about it, is a serious drawback.

Pricing is still to come, but you can find out more at Kodasema.