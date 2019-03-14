How using slang improved my team’s productivity and creativity

Work culture often trickles from the top. Company vision, corporate values, and a mission statement are all traditional ways of developing and maintaining a work culture. But in my opinion, it’s a lot simpler: company culture boils down to words.

Language, after all, shapes how we think. It’s a prism for viewing the world around us, influencing both how we describe what we see and how we experience it. The words and expressions that dominate an office impact not only company culture but also influences how creative (and productive) its employees can be.

This goes for large and small companies alike–take former Hearst Magazines President Cathie Black, who would fine employees $10 every time they said things like, “We’ve tried that already” or “That will never work,” to combat workplace negativity.

In our Israel-based office, b’kitzur and chutzpah are more than just prevalent buzzwords; they capture the essence of the entire startup nation’s ethos. Our defining words don’t need to be yours, but by recognizing that language creates a company culture, you can bring greater focus and purpose to all aspects of your organization’s operations.

Here’s how a little slang can go a long way toward unlocking a company’s full potential.

B’kitzur: getting to the point

Translating literally to “in short,” the Hebrew phrase b’kitzur carries special meaning at my company. If brevity is the soul of wit, as Shakespeare said, it’s also the soul of an efficient, productive organization. You’ve probably been in drawn-out meetings that did nothing more than delay decision-making. And what does that lead to? Organizational chaos, and a lack of creativity and innovation.

Keeping meetings to a minimum have made us more effective. Far from discouraging people from airing their ideas and considering all relevant alternatives, this approach compels us to make the most of meetings, inspires us to convey ideas concisely, and spurs us to get things done.