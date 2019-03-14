How Jose Andres is creating a Spanish food mecca in New York’s newest neighborhood

You can’t blame a New Yorker for assuming that a recently installed Marra Forni Italian brick oven is destined to produce an endless parade of gourmet pizzas when he sees it while walking through midtown Manhattan Hudson Yards’ s Mercado Little Spain, the 35,000-square-foot food hall that opens on March 15. But he would be wrong.

“Only Italians would waste an oven like that on pizza. And I only say that with the utmost respect for pizza,” chef José Andrés says with signature, benign bravado and Spanish-inflected accent. “No! Those are for baby pigs. And baby lambs.”

Wearing blue jeans and a dark vest over a red-checkered button-down shirt, Andrés is surrounded by scaffolding, open air ducts, and construction workers busily drilling and driving beeping cranes in what is to become one of the main culinary attractions of the $20 billion Hudson Yards, a vast neighborhood of skyscrapers and public spaces, the largest private development ever built in the U.S. Yet he appears relaxed, clearly accustomed to being the, galvanizing force at the center of a storm. Based in Washington, D.C., the Spanish-born chef’s accomplishments in the kitchen have inspired an empire of more than 30 restaurants, from the double-Michelin-starred Minibar (recently voted the best restaurant in the capital by Washingtonian magazine) to the healthy fast-casual chain Beefsteak.

In 2015, Andrés locked horns with Donald Trump when he pulled out of a deal to open a restaurant in a Trump hotel in D.C. after the then-candidate derided Mexicans as “rapists.” Suits and countersuits flew and a settlement was reached, but Andrés has only increased his status as a progressive public figure with his World Central Kitchen, the nonprofit that he started after the horrendous 2010 earthquake in Haiti. Under his stewardship, the organization has become a nimble, go-to food-supplier for disaster victims around the world, from Puerto Rico to Indonesia to California. It’s not for serving snail caviar and nasturtium petals that Andrés was asked to present the best-film contender Roma at this year’s Academy Awards, where he passionately proclaimed that immigrants and women “move humanity forward.”

Nate Mook, the executive director of World Central Kitchen, addresses Andrés’s unique position as a high-profile humanitarian who has made his name serving meals that cost well over $1,000 for a table of four at Minibar. “He feeds the few but his dream is to feed the many,” Mook says.

But for a man who relishes overwhelming challenges, Mercado Little Spain may represent a life-changing one. “I don’t want to sound pretentious,” Andrés says, looking around intensely, albeit with an air of mirth. “This is the moment in Apocalypse Now. You’re in the cave and they found you. And I am Marlon Brando.”

Andrés refers to the immensity of the project, the number of artisans, cooks and food suppliers that he has corralled; nearly every finish, furnishing, and graphic has been sourced from Spain. And there is the astounding overall expense, north of $40 million, of creating Mercado’s three restaurants–Lena, dedicated to paella and grilled meats cooked over open flames; Mar, with exclusive, fine dining seafood like live scallops; and Spanish Diner, a casual, sprawling eating-and-drinking spot–along with two bars and an enormous space dotted with 15 kiosks serving a variety of tapas and retail. Think Spanish Eately, but mas. (Andrés gives credit to the popular Italian gourmet market for leading the way, but he contends the comparison is inaccurate. The Mercado’s emphasis will be on dining and creating a convivial space rather than selling retail.)