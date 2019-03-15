Scientists have good news and bad news about sit-stand desks

If you’ve been following the trickle of research coming in on sitting vs. standing desks, you know conclusions are murky. Sitting will kill you ! But standing will kill you , too! So what about those desks that let you sit or stand? Are they the answer to feeling better at work?

Yes, they are. Researchers recently analyzed 53 separate studies conducted on sit-stand desks and discovered that, while sit-stand desks certainly aren’t a panacea–and they probably won’t shed inches off your waistline–they can absolutely have a positive impact on your health and well-being.

The project was led by April Chambers, research assistant professor at the University of Pittsburgh’s Department of Bioengineering. She tells me that she began getting interested in sit-stand desks because much of her work was in occupational injury prevention for people who were on their feet all day, like nurses and retail workers. So she’d seen first-hand that these active jobs took a real toll on people’s bodies.

“Sitting all day is bad for you–and standing all day is as well,” says Chambers, who explains that standing all day can create swelling in your feet, pain, and vascular issues.

So Chambers and her collaborators rounded up all research on the happy medium between sitting and standing, sit-stand desks. And they analyzed the papers for their broad implications on behavior, physiological, work performance, psychological, discomfort, and posture.

What did they find? First, the bad news. “When sit-stand desks first hit the market, a lot of people grabbed hold of them as a way to lose weight,” says Chambers.

No doubt, this was driven by messaging that promoted them as “fit” and sometimes had infomercial-style claims of “transforming” your life. “The science is pretty clear,” says Chambers. “You may be able to use them as a weight management aid, but as far as a quick weight loss tool, you’re not going to see those instant results.”