Two founders are offered “good deals.” Guess which one our columnist likes

Q. We just got a good deal to raise money at a good valuation. We need cash for expansion, but the investor wants more shares than I’m willing to sell. I don’t want to dilute my ownership. What do I do?

–Cofounder of an e-commerce company

Dear Founder,

Congrats on the deal.

Now, you have to find a way to make it a win-win for everybody.

While you don’t want to sell your shares, it’s possible that if offered the opportunity, some of your early investors and/or employees may be willing to sell some of their shares for liquidity at this stage. Angel investors are often weighing when they want to take some of their money off the table or let it ride. And there are a variety of reasons why cashing out could be helpful for some employees. In many cases, employees at startups are being paid below market salaries and bonuses, and the cost of living is high. Furthermore, a big payout might not be on the horizon as it’s taking longer for companies to have exits. Taking a small amount off the table makes sense for some people. If so, such an opportunity will give them necessary liquidity or comfort, provide the buyer the shares they desire, and you don’t have to dilute your ownership beyond what you are willing to do.