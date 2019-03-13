Why Republican politicians pay more than Democrats for TV ads

Taken together, candidates running for Congress in the 2018 midterms spent $2.6 billion on media. Much of this went into the pockets of media consultants, who captured roughly one-third of total expenditures, or $780 million. But these staggering amounts were not drawn equally from both parties.

New research by Gregory J. Martin, an assistant professor of political economy at Stanford Graduate School of Business, shows that these consultants charge Republican candidates a premium for their services. Specifically, Republicans pay about 30 cents more on the dollar than do Democrats. Or, put another way, contributions to Democratic candidates go 30% further in the advertising world than the same contributions to Republican candidates. The results are published in the American Political Science Review.

A party premium

The outsourcing of core campaign functions, like advertising, has become ubiquitous in politics. “And yet there has not been a lot of thought put into the consequences of this outsourcing,” Martin says. This lack of understanding led him and his colleague, Zachary Peskowitz of Emory University, to focus on media consultants. How profitable are they, and what kinds of candidates are the most profitable clients? As it turns out, “the most consistent predictor of profit margin is party affiliation,” Martin says.

To uncover this result, Martin and Peskowitz linked TV advertising outlays reported to Nielsen in the 2010, 2012, and 2014 election cycles with campaign expenditure data captured by the Federal Election Commission. This provided a picture of how much candidates were spending to place their television ads alongside how much (more) they were paying to media consultants. The difference between these two, in general terms, revealed consultants’ fees.

There are good reasons for a campaign to outsource their marketing efforts, Martin notes. Consulting firms possess expertise in producing advertisements and targeting the right demographics, and they likely get discounts in their negotiations with broadcasters. But these advantages are beside the point when considering the results. “Republican candidates pay higher effective prices to advertise on the same program in the same market on the same date than their Democratic counterparts,” he and Peskowitz write. “Republican media consultants appear to be working less hard on their clients’ behalf to negotiate the best prices for media time.”

The price of history

In some ways, a decision from 1960 explains this result. In the 1950s, commercial advertising firms were often called on to assist political campaigns, but candidates were not blind to the potential for electoral sabotage: Would an overwhelmingly Democratic ad company work as hard as it should if hired by a Republican candidate? To put these fears to bed, the Republican National Committee, in 1960, handpicked ideologically sympathetic ad executives to run an in-house shop, Campaign Associates. Over time, this became the standard; political marketing firms factionalized by party and ideology.

But this change didn’t eliminate the root of the problem: “The pool of people going into this work is centered in New York,” Martin says. “It is a generally liberal demographic–people involved in media–and so it is naturally more politically aligned with Democrats.” In short, there is a relative paucity of Republican-leaning media consultants. “Because of that, we argue that Republican candidates are paying more in compensating costs” since firms that cater to Republicans have less competition and therefore more market power.