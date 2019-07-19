Real Estate Investing 2.0: Unique New Approach Goes Beyond Crowdfunding

A combination of legislative reform and advances in cloud-based digital technologies has made crowdfunding a reality in real estate investing, but it has done little to overcome other barriers to entry. Now, a new business model is taking things to the next level.

While companies like RealtyMogul and Fundrise used crowdfunding to make real estate investing more financially accessible, many investors still consider it too daunting a prospect to venture into. Crowdfunding marketplaces require individual participants to choose the ideal investment and assume most of the risk themselves, and many people are simply not comfortable doing that.

Recognizing those barriers, entrepreneur Eran Roth came up with a plan to take real estate investing to the next level. Iintoo, the company he founded, is built around a REIMCO (real estate investment management company) business model and only offers deals that have gone through a rigorous vetting process based on a data-driven methodology. It actively manages those deals through their entire lifespan (typically 36 months), and underwrites every project on a firm commitment basis, so it has real skin in the game.

Active management makes a difference

The active management component is one of the most significant differentiators between iintoo and crowdfunding marketplaces, Roth stresses. “We had a student housing project in Georgia where the developer passed away suddenly. Foreclosure typically follows in a case like that, but given our hands-on model, our team traveled to the site, helped find a new developer, and made sure the bank would continue working with us. In a marketplace model where the platform is hands-off, the investors would simply have lost their money, but that property ended up returning a 20.82% yield to iintoo’s investors when we exited.”

While all investments, including iintoo’s involve risk, iintoo has come up with a unique way to address investors’ concerns about risk, with a program called epiic (Equity Investment Protection Community*). Epiic offers investors two kinds of protection against loss of principal. The first is a social community pool funded by a small percentage of each initial investment. The second is a $150 million insurance policy underwritten by Everest Re Group, one of the largest reinsurance companies in the world. Focused on deals lasting 18 to 36 months, epiic provides a seamless and easy investment option for investors looking to make one contribution into a diversified, risk-mitigated real-estate fund. There are risks associated with investing and principal loss is possible. Certain restrictions and limitations apply.

“Initially, I learned of iintoo’s platform through a friend. It seemed like a new way to invest in real estate,” says investor William Raff. “The more I learned about iintoo, and especially its equity protection, the more interested I became. Since then, I’ve invested in a number of geographically diverse residential properties in the U.S., including student housing and multifamily apartments. iintoo’s expertise lies in this area, and it provides an easy-to-use platform that enables individuals to efficiently access these investments.”