Move over Dropbox and WeTransfer: Firefox Send is a free, safe tool for sending files

This week, Mozilla launched its latest free service: a file-sharing tool that’s fully encrypted, free to use, and doesn’t require users to share an email address or any other information about themselves.

Called Firefox Send, the tool allows users to send one gigabyte of data without logging in, and 2.5 gigabytes with a Firefox login. You also have control over when your file expires, how many downloads are allowed, and if you want to add a password (many other file-sharing services have these features but users have to pay for it). Receivers of the data don’t need an account to download it through Send, either.

Firefox Send is the latest in Mozilla’s goal of providing privacy-focused alternatives to prominent online services. Beyond its Firefox browser, which is regularly adding features to make your web browsing more and more private, the company has also launched a password manager, an open source voice recognition tool, and a service that tells you if you were hacked.

Send was developed as part of Mozilla’s Test Pilot experiments in late 2017 and has been around since then, but this new launch rolls out the service with a type of encryption that doesn’t tax computer memory, enabling more files to be uploaded at a time. According to the product team, Mozilla’s decision to make Send into a core feature with better features is due to user demand–illustrating that the appetite for Mozilla’s brand of privacy-focused design is high.