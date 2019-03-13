Typefaces are like actors. Guess who is Comic Sans?

Discussing typefaces with people who have just started to learn and practice design is tricky. There are good and bad typefaces. But there are also personal preferences and aversions. For a teacher–and a professional designer–it is important to differentiate the two correctly.

Obvious criteria for good typefaces are consistency, efficiency, elegance, versatility, and robustness. It is important to learn about the functional and aesthetic qualities of letters as well as the production quality of a typeface. Students and professional designers should be able to judge typefaces based on these criteria.

But choosing a typeface is not just pragmatic. As with so many other things, there are also personal favorites and dislikes. To be clear: Bad type does not suddenly become “great” just because you think it is “cool.” But to choose between all the quality typefaces out there, you need more than technical specifications. You need taste and a sense of style.

Taste is personal. You might like a typeface that other people find a bit bland. And you might hate a typeface everyone else reveres. Sometimes the devil is in the details. Helvetica is not bad–sometimes it is even quite pretty. But, personally, I deeply and passionately hate the capital “R” in Helvetica. I consider it one of the ugliest letters out there.

Choosing a typeface is about context. There are always functional criteria, but usually they are not so clearly defined that they narrow the options to just one possibility. Typefaces have to feel right for the occasion. They have to convey a certain manner.

This line of argument makes sense to designers. However, most people are not aware of the multitude of typefaces and the intricacies of type design. In order to illustrate the subtle qualities of letters and typefaces, I would like to introduce a thought experiment: Think of typefaces as actors.