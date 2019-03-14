Despite sanctions, top Russian propaganda operation still active on popular platforms

Despite a series of indictments and sanctions in the last year, a Russian propaganda operation continues to sow division and spread misinformation around the globe–from the upcoming U.S. presidential race to Venezuelan unrest–on popular platforms like YouTube, Twitter, and Instagram.

The Federal News Agency is the blandly titled successor to the infamous Internet Research Agency, the troll farm that pushed propaganda during the 2016 U.S. election on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and other platforms. The FNA website, whose articles closely adhere to Russian foreign policy, from tough criticism of the Ukraine to fake news about Venezuela’s healthy economy and the U.S. occupying Syria, is a key component of Project Lakhta, a Russian influence operation. Since February 2018, three dozen outlets and operations affiliated with Project Lakhta, including Federal News Agency and the Internet Research Agency, have been sanctioned and indicted by U.S. authorities.

Project Lakhta is funded by Yevgeniy Viktorovich Prigozhin, “a Russian oligarch who is closely identified with Russian President Vladimir Putin” and Concord Management and Consulting, according to an affidavit filed by the U.S. Justice Department in September.

According to the October 2018 indictment of a woman described as Project Lakhta’s accountant for her alleged role in a Russian conspiracy to interfere in the U.S. political system, including the 2018 midterm election: “The conspiracy allegedly used social media and other internet platforms to address a wide variety of topics, including immigration, gun control, and the Second Amendment, the Confederate flag, race relations, LGBT issues, the Women’s March, and the NFL national anthem debate. Members of the conspiracy took advantage of specific events in the United States to anchor their themes, including the shootings of church members in Charleston, South Carolina, and concert attendees in Las Vegas; the Charlottesville “Unite the Right” rally and associated violence; police shootings of African-American men; as well as the personnel and policy decisions of the current U.S. presidential administration.”

Despite the sanctions, several of Project Lakhta’s outlets spread their propaganda on Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, and Telegram–and even offer apps for download on the Google Play and Apple App stores, according to research compiled by Kharon, a data and risk analysis firm launched by former U.S. Treasury Department officials.

Among the headlines on stories shared by the Federal News Agency: “There are five times fewer beggars in Caracas than in Kiev,” claims that Venezuelan stores are full of goods (contrary to mainstream news reports of massive food shortages), and warnings that the U.S. might remain Syria’s “main occupier” despite President Trump’s decision to withdraw most U.S. forces from the war-torn country.

Kharon researches and analyzes the universe of over 7,000 actors–that includes companies, individuals, and government entities—sanctioned by the EU, the U.S., and the UN, capturing that information in its Clearview platform, the firm’s senior vice president Joshua Shrager tells Fast Company. Its clients range from global financial institutions to law firms “interested in making evidence-based decisions about the various risks they are facing.” Kharon says that it relies on information that is publicly available–from corporate records in Russia and media reports to personal websites and social media activity for its research–rather than human intel, in contrast to intelligence firms.