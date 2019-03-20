Why you need unlike-minded people on your team (and 3 ways to get them)

We all know intuitively that differing perspectives create better solutions. So why don’t more CEOs do what it takes to install unlike-minded people in the C-suite?

The reality is that it’s hard to do. Different perspectives create conflict, and that conflict has to be resolved or it festers. And of course, conflict resolution is time-consuming and requires constant tuning.

Yet, the prize is real and tangible. It comes in the form of growth–both for your bottom line and for your employees.

When I first started at WEX, it was really small–bringing in about $50 million in revenue. By 2018, we were just under $1.5 billion, having grown revenue by almost $700 million since 2014. Today, WEX is roughly 50/50 male-female. Our executive leadership team is 40% female (almost half of whom were born outside of the United States), and our board of directors is 30% female. Unlike many organizations, our gender diversity happened largely organically. We didn’t start out with that as an explicit goal, yet we sit back and evaluate where we stand periodically. I believe that much of our sustainability can be traced back to the unlike-minded people at the top of the house.

Here are three of the ways we have been able to build and sustain diversity in the C-suite.

Select the best athlete for the role at hand

I care a lot about getting the right combination of skills, grit, tension, and chemistry into the mix at the most senior levels of the organization. That’s why we set out to pick the best “athlete,” who is also going to bring in a different background and perspective than what we have on hand.

For internal promotions, at times that has meant pulling women into stretch assignments that they might not have raised their hand to do.