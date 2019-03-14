Tell us if this sounds familiar: A business recently relocates from the suburbs to your downtown. Maybe it’s Amazon, or any other large company. It woos young people who prefer to live in urban areas, ride bikes to work, work in fancy new LEED-certified buildings, and hashtag their Instagram accounts with Meatless Mondays. Sustainability becomes part of the young corporate identity.

Everyone in this picture means well, but according to a new research paper, they could actually be doing more harm than good. A team of academics working across four universities published a must-read in the world of urban and environmental design, dubbed the Contradictions of the Climate‐Friendly City: New Perspectives on Eco‐Gentrification and Housing Justice.

It’s a long title. Luckily, the paper proposes a much shorter new term: Carbon gentrification. It’s the theory that an individual’s desire to have a light carbon footprint is a substantial driver of gentrification in neighborhoods in many U.S. cities. Furthermore, even the most environmentally mindful gentrification may come with the unintended consequence of increasing carbon footprints. I talked to the paper’s lead author, Jennifer Rice, associate professor of geography at University of Georgia, to get to the bottom of it.

What is Carbon Gentrification?

Before Rice answers the big question, she sets the scene. We have no national climate change or clean energy policy shaping the country. So in turn, other groups have filled the void. Climate policy often plays out at the city level, and corporations, backing green initiatives, address it with corporate policies and campuses.

At the same time, another trend is afoot. Even though we have no Green New Deal, a lot of people want to live a greener lifestyle themselves. “Everyone knows all that suburbanization of the ’70s or ’80s was producing a lot of emissions. A lot of people understand that, especially young professionals. They accept climate change is happening,” says Rice. “So a lot of creative tech industry people want to live in dense, transit-friendly, mixed-use urban areas. They want that climate-friendly lifestyle a dense city will give them.”

So people want to move back to cities to be green?

Yes. People want to move back to cities to be greener. But corporations are throwing gas on the fire. “In the ’80s and ’90s, these companies had these big suburban campuses, now these companies are locating more centrally,” says Rice. The paper cites Amazon’s move into downtown Seattle (announced in 2007)–bringing 40,000 new jobs and over a million square feet of office space to the South Lake Union neighborhood. The city also worked hard to bring true, green amenities to the area. That included bike lanes and a new light rail system. Seattle is the paper’s case study, but you can see similar developments in many major U.S. cities.

“Amazon and other tech companies have environmentally related goals and initiatives,” Rice explains, and they both attract employers who feel likewise and promote this behavior. An estimated 25% of employees at Amazon’s headquarters walk to work, and 52% ride public transit. The new headquarters have also brought new LEED-certified condo complexes. When Google announced it would also be opening offices in South Lake Union, the site director said, “We’re looking forward to walking, biking, and riding the streetcar through the neighborhood.”