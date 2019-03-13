Three ways women can use remote work to advance their careers

At a prior startup of mine, I was one of two women on an eight-person leadership team. After six months, my fellow female colleague went on maternity leave, and so it was expected that she would miss the next few executive meetings. Knowing we wanted to keep her in the loop, the CEO turned to me and said, “Karen, why don’t you take notes for us?”

I responded: “No, I don’t feel comfortable as the only woman in the room to also be the note-taker.” My CEO then delegated the task to someone else.

You don’t need to look far to see examples like this of the biases and challenges facing women in the workplace. Women often receive lower salaries for equal work, are subjected to unfair perceptions of leadership styles, and are even judged about using too many or too few exclamation points in their emails. These biases make earning respect a challenge. It’s even worse if you’re a remote employee, considering you have to overcome these barriers virtually.

But the remote workforce is only growing in size and influence. In fact, 52% of employees work from home at least once a week and 16% of companies are fully remote, according to a recent study by Owl Labs. At its best, remote work provides the flexibility employees crave. Given the benefits, it’s no wonder 87% of remote employees are more likely to say they “love” their job.

Still, challenges unique to the nature of remote work can make it even harder for women to achieve their career goals. Lack of visibility, inadequate technology, and fewer opportunities to foster relationships can easily derail your career as a remote worker if you’re not proactive. Here a few ways you can empower yourself as a remote employee so that your work style is an advantage, not a burden.

Advocate for yourself

Visibility is a major challenge for remote workers. With limited opportunities for face time with coworkers (especially outside of your immediate team), advocating for your value and your accomplishments can be difficult. This is especially true for women since only 42% report they feel comfortable self-promoting in the workplace, according to the 2016 Hays Global Gender Diversity Report.

But self-promotion isn’t just about bragging. It’s critical for your career that decision makers understand your contributions. Just because you’re remote, doesn’t mean your accomplishments should go unnoticed.