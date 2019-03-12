21 random but totally appropriate ways to celebrate the World Wide Web’s 30th birthday

Thirty years ago, computer scientist Tim Berners-Lee invented what we now know as the World Wide Web. Sure, there were earlier networks: ARPANET, or the Advanced Research Projects Agency Network, was funded by the U.S. Department of Defense back in the 1960s. Then in the 1970s scientists Robert Kahn and Vinton Cerf developed Transmission Control Protocol and Internet Protocol, or TCP/IP, which let data move between multiple networks, and eventually become the modern internet.

But the online world took on its most recognizable form in March 1989, thanks to Berners-Lee, then a fellow at Cern, the famed physics research laboratory. He sent his boss an idea: Information Management: A Proposal. It laid out a plan for people to share information across an interconnected mesh of servers and data architecture, an idea his boss deemed “vague but exciting,” according to The Guardian, but Berners-Lee ran with it, writing code, and eventually unveiled his vision of the World Wide Web. The rest, as they say, is history.

Here are a few ways to celebrate the internet’s birthday:

1. Spend some time at the Museum of Endangered Sounds reminiscing over AIM login noises, early Mac startup sounds, and the sweet drone of dialup modems.

2. The World Wide Web Foundation has a full slate of festivities planned, beginning with a speaker lineup featuring Berners-Lee at the CERN lab.

3. Try to remember your GeoCities password.

4. Listen to “Surfing on the Web” by Les Horribles Cernettes: