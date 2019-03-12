Doctors are using hospital “robots” to tell patients they’re dying, sparking an outcry

How can you turn a possible Black Mirror scenario into reality, but make it sadder?

That’s what folks are saying about a new hospital trend: using telemedicine to deliver devastating medical news. A doctor at Kaiser Permanente Medical Center in Fremont, California informed a 78-year old man, surrounded by his family in the ICU, that he was unlikely to survive–by way of a rolling video technology “robot.” A nurse was in the room to accompany the remote conversation.

“We knew that this was coming and that he was very sick,” the patient’s granddaughter told KTVU on Friday. “But I don’t think somebody should get the news delivered that way. It should have been a human being come in.”

In addition, the family says, the technology suffered some clarity and quality issues. The hard-of-hearing patient couldn’t understand the doctor through the screen, prompting his granddaughter to relay the heartbreaking diagnosis herself.

As expected, the news inspired widespread criticism from both the medical community and average citizens alike. It was called unprofessional, insensitive, and downright “horrifying.” Some also couldn’t justify the practice seeing as how Fremont (pop: 234,000) is by no means a rural city short on living, breathing docs.

Dr. C. Michael Gibson, a Harvard Medical School professor of medicine, questioned whether a face-to-face convo is necessary in such instances. In a Twitter poll, over 4,300 replied, with 79% admitting they would “be upset” to receive a terminal diagnosis by telemedicine or robot.