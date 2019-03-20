Feedback is overrated–this is what employees need instead

The annual review used to be the time to talk to employees about their performance. Lately, though, it’s not nearly enough. Studies show that employees (especially younger employees) want feedback—lots of it—so companies are delivering with all shapes and sizes. From upward to downward, peer to management, solicited, unsolicited, and anonymous, feedback has turned into an industry, but is it helping anyone excel?

No, say Marcus Buckingham and Ashley Goodall, coauthors of the new book Nine Lies About Work: A Freethinking Leader’s Guide to the Real World.

“The science on human development has found that people don’t grow when you don’t pay attention to them,” says Goodall. “In the workplace, we’ve focused on rigorous and candid feedback as that attention. If we’re all about helping someone grow and getting the most out of person, how does what we think of them or who we think they are help?”

Why Feedback Doesn’t Work

Feedback provides a prescriptive way to fix what’s not good, but it’s based on fear, says Buckingham. “When you look at attention and feedback, we’re frightened by feedback,” he says. “Fear is good if you want to survive, but not if you want to thrive. Fear keeps us locked in adequacy.”

While feedback can be useful for correcting harmful mistakes, it’s not the best method for helping an employee excel, Buckingham continues. “Fixating on remediation and repair isn’t going to get you very far,” he says. “It gets you to not failing.”

The problem is that our theories of excellence are backwards, says Goodall. “We live in a world that contain systems, processes, and things that break,” he says. “We’ve all been brought up that when something is broken, fix it and it works again. We’ve extended that to humans. We think, ‘All I’ve got to do is fix the problem,’ but people aren’t toasters.”

Another fault with feedback is that it’s impossible to tell someone else how to do something well because you don’t know how their brain works.