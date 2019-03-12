How to join Chipotle’s rewards program, which is giving away $250K

Are you one of the millions of Americans who were able to look beyond the health crises of the last few years and still enjoy a Chipotle burrito? Well, have I got news for you: The fast-casual Tex-Mex chain is now making its rewards program nationally available.

The company’s rewards program is pretty simple. You sign up and are given a code, which you can use to either buy stuff via its app or in store. For every $1 you spend, you get 10 points. And once you amass 1,250 points, you can a free entrée. So, essentially, that means that every time you spend $125 at Chipotle, you get a free meal. That may sound like a lot, but given that every entrée comes to between $10-$12, that means every 10th-12th purchase gets you a free meal. The company also says it will have specials, like “extra points days.” Chipotle had been testing this system out in a few selected markets, and now it’s being rolled out nationally.

As part of the rollout, Chipotle is partnering with Venmo to do a giveaway. Users of the payment app can give Chipotle their phone number, and if they’re chosen they’ll be given anywhere from $1 to $500 via Venmo. In total, the company will be giving away $250,000 between now and March 15.

This is the latest way Chipotle is trying to stay both relevant and beloved. The company has been rebuilding and re-strategizing for the last few years. We’ll see if this rewards program will catch on, and if Americans have the stomach for hundreds of dollars of beans, rice, and meat.