Honda and Acura recall: What to do if you have one of the 1 million cars with faulty Takata airbags

Honda will announce a major recall for almost 1 million of its vehicles across multiple models going back almost 20 years, reports NBC WPTV. The vehicles in question were sold in the U.S. and Canada and, believe it or not, have already been recalled in the past.
Now Honda is recalling the already recalled vehicles because they all feature Takata driver’s airbag inflators that were installed in the previous recalls, but that could still be dangerous. The issue with the Takata airbags is that they use a chemical that can deteriorate over time. If the chemical deteriorates, it can cause a metal canister in the airbag apparatus to explode, sending metal shrapnel into the driver’s face. So far 23 people have died as a result of the faulty airbags.
Here are the affected models of Hondas that have the faulty Takata airbag:
- the Honda Accord from 2001 through 2007
- the Honda CR-V from 2002 through 2006
- the Honda Civic from 2001 through 2005
- the Honda Element from 2003 through 2010
- the Honda Odyssey from 2002 through 2004
- the Honda Pilot from 2003 through 2008
- the Honda Ridgeline from 2006
- the Acura MDX from 2003 through 2006
- the Acura EL from 2001 through 2005
- the Acura TL from 2002 and 2003
- the Acura CL from 2003
While around a million of these vehicles are expected to be recalled in Canada and the U.S., up to 70 million vehicles could be recalled worldwide. If you have one of the affected vehicles, contact your Honda and Acura dealer today.