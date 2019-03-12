Honda and Acura recall: What to do if you have one of the 1 million cars with faulty Takata airbags

Honda will announce a major recall for almost 1 million of its vehicles across multiple models going back almost 20 years, reports NBC WPTV . The vehicles in question were sold in the U.S. and Canada and, believe it or not, have already been recalled in the past.

Now Honda is recalling the already recalled vehicles because they all feature Takata driver’s airbag inflators that were installed in the previous recalls, but that could still be dangerous. The issue with the Takata airbags is that they use a chemical that can deteriorate over time. If the chemical deteriorates, it can cause a metal canister in the airbag apparatus to explode, sending metal shrapnel into the driver’s face. So far 23 people have died as a result of the faulty airbags.

Here are the affected models of Hondas that have the faulty Takata airbag:

the Honda Accord from 2001 through 2007

the Honda CR-V from 2002 through 2006

the Honda Civic from 2001 through 2005

the Honda Element from 2003 through 2010

the Honda Odyssey from 2002 through 2004

the Honda Pilot from 2003 through 2008

the Honda Ridgeline from 2006

the Acura MDX from 2003 through 2006

the Acura EL from 2001 through 2005

the Acura TL from 2002 and 2003

the Acura CL from 2003

While around a million of these vehicles are expected to be recalled in Canada and the U.S., up to 70 million vehicles could be recalled worldwide. If you have one of the affected vehicles, contact your Honda and Acura dealer today.