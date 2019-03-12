Pillsbury flour recall: What to do if you have the affected products

Hometown Food Company has initiated a voluntary recall of select Pillsbury Unbleached All Purpose Flour products. The reason for the recall is specific batches of Pillsbury Unbleached All Purpose Flour products are thought to be contaminated with salmonella.

If you have any Pillsbury Unbleached All Purpose Flour products in your home, you are urged to check them immediately to see if they are among the batches that could be contaminated. Here’s what you’re looking for:

The affected batches were sold in Publix and Winn-Dixie stores.

The lot numbers of the affected bags are 8-292 and 8-293.

The “best if used by” dates of the affected bags are April 19, 2020, and April 20, 2020.

Hometown Food Company says that “roughly 12,245 cases of impacted Pillsbury Unbleached All Purpose Flour product were distributed through a limited number of retailers and distributors nationwide.” If you have a Pillsbury Unbleached All Purpose Flour product from the batches above, you are urged to throw it away immediately or return it to the store for a refund.

In a related note, the FDA is using the Pillsbury recall to remind people why you should never eat raw cookie dough. It’s not the raw eggs that are the biggest danger, but the raw flour.