Hollywood writers amp up their fight against their industry’s rising inequality

The dispute between Hollywood writers and the talent agencies who represent them is heating up with less than two weeks between now and a vote that could create chaos in the entertainment industry.

On Tuesday, the Writers Guild of America West, the union that represents TV and screenwriters, amplified its invective against Hollywood talent agencies during a telephone press conference that it held just hours before it was scheduled to resume contract negotiations with the Association of Talent Agents. The deal, which governs the code of conduct between agents and writers and has not been updated in 43 years, is set to expire on April 7.

“A few powerful agencies have come to dominate and institute business practices that . . . violate the law,” said Ellen Stutzman, the WGA’s assistant executive director. They have “taken power from their clients and leveraged it for their own financial gain.”

The guild’s primary issue relates to the “packaging” of movies and TV shows. This practice began several decades ago as agencies would sell a studio on not just a writer but also the director and stars of particular projects. In return, the agency would receive a receive a portion of profits and fees from shows rather than its traditional 10% for each client. WGA West’s argument is that these deals, which have become more pervasive and applied to almost any deal–even if there is only one showrunner that’s a client–serve the interest of the agent, not the writer, and they are ultimately lining agencies’ pockets while writers’ salaries decline. In addition, it’s charging that the agencies are further motivated to put their business priorities ahead of their clients with the advent of the new content production arms that three of the four major talent agencies have recently established, arguing that agents do not have their clients’ best interests at heart if they are also their employer.

This dispute comes amid the significant disruption being caused by the incursion of Netflix, Amazon, and other tech giants into entertainment, and the traditional players’ efforts to remain relevant in a new direct-to-consumer landscape. Among rank-and-file workers in the entertainment industry, the tumult has led to a rising sense of inequality and an erosion of the industry’s middle class. For agencies, they have responded by diversifying well beyond representation and reveling in the opportunities that can come from leveraging their talent relationships in everything from live events to global rights deals. As I wrote in a 2016 profile of WME, “One of [co-CEO Ari] Emanuel’s favorite things to say is that WME-IMG is ‘going from a B-to-B business to a B-to-B-to-C-to-D business,’ which means going from idea to screen with, increasingly, no other middlemen involved.”

With that in mind, the WGA press conference outlined a new report, titled “No Conflict, No Interest,” which states, “While the major agencies have pursued growth through conflicts of interest, these practices contravene how agents are required to act under state and federal law. By maximizing their own profits and now the profits of outside investors, these agencies have strayed from their core purpose of representing the interests of their clients.” It details how the four major talent agencies–CAA, WME, UTA, and ICM Partners–account for 75% of the transactions involving the 12,000 members of the WGA, and as those agencies have diversified into multimedia companies backed by billions of dollars in venture capital and private equity, they are serving their backers rather than writers. (Ironically, CAA cofounder Mike Ovitz, who is known as being the godfather of packaging, frequently used the slogan “No conflict, no interest” as a point of pride.)

The report also seeks to amplify how despite the current era of “peak TV” and “peak profitability,” the WGA claims that the median weekly pay for TV writers declined 20% between 2014 and 2016. The guild also referred to three lawsuits involving TV shows and agencies’ alleged breach of fiduciary duty–the shows are The Walking Dead, Head of the Class, and Who Wants to be a Millionaire–in which writers say they were shortchanged on profits because of fees that went to agencies.