Captain Marvel defeats trolls to score biggest worldwide opening for a female-led film

Despite attempts by misogynistic trolls to damage the film’s box office take by posting negative reviews before the movie was even released, Captain Marvel had a record-breaking opening for a female-led film, reports the Hollywood Reporter . Disney and Marvel’s latest flick took in $153 million in North America alone and $455 million worldwide over the weekend.

That haul means Captain Marvel, starring Brie Larson, easily flew past the previous female-led record holder, Disney’s live-action remake of Beauty and the Beast starring Emma Watson, which had a $357 million worldwide opening weekend. Matter of fact, Captain Marvel did so well that Disney had to revise its projection estimates up over the weekend when it became clear just how many people were going to see the film.

As is sadly becoming increasingly common with female- or minority-led films, particularly superhero films, Captain Marvel faced an organized campaign by online trolls to dissuade people from seeing the film by leaving poor audience reviews for it on Rotten Tomatoes before it was even released in theaters. 2018’s Black Panther and 2017’s The Last Jedi, which both featured strong females and a diverse cast, saw trolls launch similar campaigns.

Captain Marvel is just the latest example of these trolls failing miserably. Not only did the movie have the largest worldwide opening for a female-led film, it had the second-largest worldwide opening for any superhero film behind Avengers: Infinity War. Oh, and it had the sixth best worldwide opening of any film ever.

Captain Marvel: 1, trolls: 0.