This new Chrome extension lets you adjust the dial on the toxicity of comments

If you’re tired of seeing unpleasant comments when you surf the web (and who isn’t?), a new experimental Chrome extension from Alphabet’s Jigsaw unit might be able to help.

The extension, called Tune, lets users adjust a volume-style knob to customize the level of “toxicity” in comments they’re willing to tolerate or even eliminate comments altogether. It uses the machine learning technology from Jigsaw’s Perspective API, used in automated moderation tools, to spot trolls, according to a blog post from Jigsaw product manager CJ Adams.

Tune can filter out unpleasant comments on sites including Facebook, Twitter, Reddit and Disqus, and Alphabet-owned YouTube, according to the company.

“The machine learning powering Tune is experimental,” Adams warns. “It still misses some toxic comments and incorrectly hides some non-toxic comments.”

The tool also might not be suitable for people who are actively victims of harassment, since they might prefer to read comments to watch out for threats, according to the blog post.

Developers interested in contributing to the open source project or perusing its code can do so on GitHub.