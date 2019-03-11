What Mark Zuckerberg’s new vision could really mean for privacy and propaganda

It’s probably no surprise to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg that his Wednesday blog post calling for “a privacy-focused vision for social networking” was quickly met with skepticism.

“I believe the future of communication will increasingly shift to private, encrypted services where people can be confident what they say to each other stays secure and their messages and content won’t stick around forever,” he wrote, suggesting greater interoperability to send encrypted messages between Facebook Messenger, Instagram, and WhatsApp and more support for automatically deleting messages.

Zuckerberg acknowledged in the post that Facebook doesn’t have a “strong reputation for building privacy protective services,” an obvious reference to recent scandals like analytics Cambridge Analytica using quiz apps to gain access to user data and reports that Facebook lets people search and target ads based on the phone numbers that users provide for two-factor authentication. (Facebook didn’t immediately respond to an inquiry from Fast Company).

Still, industry observers quickly questioned not just Facebook’s ability to build a private platform, but whether the company had ulterior motives for promoting privacy, such as dodging responsibility for what users share online or linking its networks in a way that could dodge antitrust scrutiny.

So, wow, Mark Zuckerberg published a plan to entrench Facebook, fend off regulatory action, lower costs, shrink scandal exposure, acknowledge realities— and he called it a “privacy-focused vision” while ignoring all the big privacy issues! ???? My NYT oped. https://t.co/IAj9BIwWIr pic.twitter.com/ta8cQNuP8Q — zeynep tufekci (@zeynep) March 7, 2019

Facebook has faced increased scrutiny lately for anti-vaccination posts on its core platform and viral rumors on messaging app WhatsApp that have contributed to deadly violence overseas. Tracking the spread of misinformation and figuring out how to combat it would likely become more difficult if discussions move from public and group posts to encrypted messages readable only by their recipients.

“By implementing end-to-end encryption throughout, FB could plead ignorance as to what their users are doing and potentially circumvent legislation meant to remove the most harmful content from online platforms,” writes Hany Farid, a computer science professor at Dartmouth College who’s studied online disinformation, in an email to Fast Company. “It is possible that there is a less nefarious explanation for this proposal, but given the timing, it is hard for me to see what that might be.”

It’s possible that Facebook might still be able to detect malicious users, like the international propagandists it’s removed from its networks in recent years, without being able to see the content of messages. The company could spot unusual patterns in where people log in versus the people they connect with, or notice large numbers of accounts being created from the same place, suggests Cristian Vaccari, a researcher in political communication at Loughborough University in the U.K.