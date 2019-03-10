How to watch CBS’s Aretha Franklin Grammys tribute without cable

Tribute concerts are becoming something of a trend on network television. Just weeks after NBC aired an star-studded homage to Elvis Presley, CBS will give Aretha Franklin her own concert celebration. The late, great Queen of Soul passed away in August of last year at the age of 76.

Hosted by Tyler Perry, Aretha! A Grammy Celebration for the Queen of Soul will feature performances by Yolanda Adams, Shirley Caesar, Alessia Cara, Kelly Clarkson, Common, Celine Dion, Jennifer Hudson, Alicia Keys, John Legend, Patti LaBelle, and BeBe Winans, among others. Motown legend Smokey Robinson, a childhood friend of Franklin’s, will also appear.

The concert was taped in January at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, but it will air tonight (Sunday, March 10), at 9 pm. ET/ 8 p.m. CT on CBS.

If you’re a cord-cutter looking to stream the concert (either live or after it airs) on your smart TV, computer, or mobile device, you have a few options. If you have login credentials from a pay-TV provider, you can just watch it via CBS’s website or mobile apps. For viewers without pay-TV credentials, your best bet is to sign up with CBS All Access or a bundled streaming service. I’ve rounded up some choices below. Now go show Aretha some respect!

