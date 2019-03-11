This electric trike is the newest addition to the shared micromobility revolution

Different people gravitate to different types of vehicles, from pickup trucks to SUVs and compacts. So if you want to get them to give up their car, why would you offer just one type of alternative transportation?

That’s the elevator pitch behind Gotcha, an electric mobility as a service company, whose app debuted in December 2018. Much like other bike-share programs, the app shows users virtual hubs and allows them to check out inventory at different docking spots. The difference is that Gotcha offers three options: e-bikes, e-scooters, and an electric ride-share service driven by professional drivers who charge a standard rate (generally $3) to travel within a fixed area. Participating cities include Auburn and Atlanta in Georgia, Lafayette in Louisiana, and San Diego, among others.

At the South By Southwest Festival in Austin this week, the company announced it’s adding a fourth mode: the first publicly sharable electric trike. It’s a five-foot-long teal and black contraption with two wheels up front and one in the back. The e-trike seats two and can hit speeds of up to 25 miles per hour. It weighs a little over 160 pounds and lasts about 40 miles per charge. On a recent test ride, I found it to be downright zippy and fun to drive.

“How do you decrease single-passenger cars on the road and get people like you and me out of our vehicles and onto shared devices?” asks Gotcha founder and CEO Sean Flood. “We decided the only way to do that was to provide enough types of products so that everybody would want them, have a really great app, and make it convenient.” The goal, he says, isn’t just to substitute congestion and carbon-spewing driving but eventually replace it by becoming an “end-to-end e-mobility provider.”

This is the first e-trike to hit the mobility-as-a-service industry. For those uncomfortable jockeying with cars on a bike or scooter, it’s got bright running lights, brake lights and turn signals, plus a chipper Herbie-like horn. “This to me just feels like the right evolution that I could use it to be my daily commuter,” says Flood, who has to cross a very bike unfriendly bridge to get to the company’s headquarters in Charleston, South Carolina.

To prove that—and then some–Flood recently performed the ultimate road test, driving the e-trike nearly 1,000 miles from the company’s first partner city of Tallahassee, Florida all the way to Austin. (The batteries can be swapped out for recharged ones.) Gotcha filmed the seven-day voyage to create Trike Trek, a short documentary that debuted alongside their expansion announcement at South By Southwest.