23 eye-rolling examples of brands pandering on International Women’s Day

Some brands never forget to post on 9/11. They can’t resist the siren’s song of easy Patriotism Points™ on the anniversary of one of the U.S.’s deadliest tragedies. “God bless the U.S.A . . . and also our chicken sliders” seems to be the message from the good folks at White Castle. But while 9/11 is easily the most cringeworthy occasion for brands to use hashtag marketing, it’s far from the only one. Don’t sleep on International Women’s Day (IWD), which is today and coming on very strong.
IWD is a chance for all sorts of brands to courageously recognize the contributions of half the world’s population. Women, you may have had it rough with pay inequality, sexual harassment, and that whole systemic discrimination thing, but today is your day! If you don’t believe me, just ask, like, Toyota.
It’s not that brands shouldn’t tweet about International Women’s Day. If your brand identity is geared toward women in an empowering way already, like ESPN’s women’s vertical, ESPNW, then by all means: Just do it. If you’ve got a cool message that’s consistent with your online presence, like Haymarket Books, clearly you’ve read the room. And if you’re Peanuts or Sesame Street, and have woven your way into women’s hearts from a young age for many, many decades, you have a lifetime pass for this sort of thing.
There are other exceptions too, but mostly there’s just the rule, which is that brands tend to treat International Women’s Day as a festival for pandering with cheap Girl Power-isms. It’s as though Ivanka Trump’s books got their very own day. Have a look below at some of the most egregious examples.
Big brands ham-fistedly getting in on the action
DIOR CELEBRATES WOMEN
All monsieur Christian Dior ever wanted was to ensure that every woman had the opportunity to feel beautiful and strong. Today his desire is truer than ever. After all, there’s never been a better time to be a woman.#diorjadore #internationalwomensday pic.twitter.com/DtBRzuscfz
— Dior (@Dior) March 8, 2019
“If I could go back & give myself advice, it would be to ALWAYS include playtime in my work! Make it light, remind yourself of why you love this. Never forget that we’re here for a tiny period. It’s our mission to make the most of it!” — artist Mel Cerri. #InternationalWomensDay pic.twitter.com/8K4IMCL3eI
— Coca-Cola (@CocaCola) March 8, 2019
Hooray for us, we employ at least one woman!
Performance needs a unique talent. Greetings to all the Lamborghini’s women like Giulia Righi, Production Coordinator of Urus testing line. Happy #InternationalWomensDay! #Urus #Lamborghini #SinceWeMadeItPossible #womensday pic.twitter.com/badVsBfKM2
— Lamborghini (@Lamborghini) March 8, 2019
We continue to celebrate a great day! #InternationalWomensDay #WilcoWomen pic.twitter.com/EYHfVC4vXj
— Williamson County Sheriff Chody (@SheriffChody) March 8, 2019
Happy #InternationalWomensDay
For Doris Burke, having game is all that matters https://t.co/PJL9OZaOFn pic.twitter.com/HUKyslOrLw
— The Crossover (@TheCrossover) March 8, 2019
When you find out a woman is behind the Pornhub account. #InternationalWomensDay pic.twitter.com/9R80NoYiwI
— Pornhub ARIA (@Pornhub) March 8, 2019
Happy #InternationalWomensDay pic.twitter.com/mRdQsJnv3P
— Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) March 8, 2019
We take girl power seriously around here. #InternationalWomensDay pic.twitter.com/B2RmIiFvdp
— Lawrence Police (@LawrenceKS_PD) March 8, 2019
Because gaming is famously a welcoming space for women . . .
Happy #InternationalWomensDay! ???????? We want to remind you all that you are strong, beautiful, and capable of amazing things – you rock! ???? pic.twitter.com/BdFPOnSK5M
— The Sims (@TheSims) March 8, 2019
There is no HERO without HER. Happy International Women’s Day to all the awesome women out there#InternationalWomensDay pic.twitter.com/KCGB3KsIB2
— NYXL (@NYXL) March 8, 2019
Happy #InternationalWomensDay from everyone at Riot Games UK! pic.twitter.com/ZVlHJeJkXq
— League of Legends UK (@uk_lol) March 8, 2019
. . . Speaking of famously welcoming spaces for women
Today, on #InternationalWomensDay, we celebrate our female Marines and all they've done for the Corps. pic.twitter.com/TX5IBRDDAP
— U.S. Marines (@USMC) March 8, 2019
Women play an important role in the progress of a country. These exceptionally talented women from Pakistan, while believing in their potential, accomplished a lot in their life motivating other women across the world.#InternationalWomensDay #WomensDay pic.twitter.com/mpFqMBF1C5
— Govt of Pakistan (@pid_gov) March 8, 2019
We heroically made a TV show involving women!
Thank you, next. #InternationalWomensDay pic.twitter.com/LeXgKkFcTd
— The Expanse (@ExpanseOnPrime) March 8, 2019
Join Hanna this #InternationalWomensDay and discover who you were born to be. #HannaTV pic.twitter.com/F8JKA5lNov
— Amazon Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) March 8, 2019
Embrace your power. ????#ShrillOnHulu premieres March 15, only on Hulu.
— hulu (@hulu) March 6, 2019
We heroically already have a show involving women, so . . .
This #InternationalWomensDay, and every day, we're inspired by the incredible women of #Outlander. pic.twitter.com/0fwZfP7TiH
— Outlander (@Outlander_STARZ) March 8, 2019
Who run the world? ????♀️???? #InternationalWomensDay pic.twitter.com/ebnhwH44s6
— CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) March 8, 2019
Who run the world? ????⚕️
Happy #InternationalWomensDay from #TheResident. pic.twitter.com/zfzRj1p0hO
— The Resident (@ResidentFOX) March 8, 2019
The women of #StarTrek continue to inspire us and the global community to be better, do better and uplift one another daily ???? #InternationalWomensDay ???????? pic.twitter.com/UACfXwL2sw
— Star Trek (@StarTrek) March 8, 2019
Our show probably should have sat this one out but didn’t
This is the only day we'll admit it… but Meg can be pretty cool sometimes. #InternationalWomensDay #FamilyGuy pic.twitter.com/hUuOwmKE8Q
— Family Guy (@FamilyGuyonFOX) March 8, 2019
From Bikini Bottom all the way to Texas, we're celebrating #InternationalWomensDay pic.twitter.com/drY5O321F8
— SpongeBob (@SpongeBob) March 8, 2019
For #InternationalWomensDay we want to highlight this badass motorcyclist… Elspeth Beard, the first British woman to ride around the world on a motorcycle. #RideWithNorman pic.twitter.com/HGFnrTqN2p
— Ride with Norman (@rideamc) March 8, 2019
And finally, ugh
On International Women’s Day, we honor women worldwide for their vital role in shaping and strengthening our communities, families, governments, and businesses…https://t.co/VVnkuBPmhA
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 8, 2019