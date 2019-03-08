23 eye-rolling examples of brands pandering on International Women’s Day

Some brands never forget to post on 9/11. They can’t resist the siren’s song of easy Patriotism Points™ on the anniversary of one of the U.S.’s deadliest tragedies. “God bless the U.S.A . . . and also our chicken sliders” seems to be the message from the good folks at White Castle . But while 9/11 is easily the most cringeworthy occasion for brands to use hashtag marketing, it’s far from the only one. Don’t sleep on International Women’s Day (IWD), which is today and coming on very strong.

IWD is a chance for all sorts of brands to courageously recognize the contributions of half the world’s population. Women, you may have had it rough with pay inequality, sexual harassment, and that whole systemic discrimination thing, but today is your day! If you don’t believe me, just ask, like, Toyota.

It’s not that brands shouldn’t tweet about International Women’s Day. If your brand identity is geared toward women in an empowering way already, like ESPN’s women’s vertical, ESPNW, then by all means: Just do it. If you’ve got a cool message that’s consistent with your online presence, like Haymarket Books, clearly you’ve read the room. And if you’re Peanuts or Sesame Street, and have woven your way into women’s hearts from a young age for many, many decades, you have a lifetime pass for this sort of thing.

There are other exceptions too, but mostly there’s just the rule, which is that brands tend to treat International Women’s Day as a festival for pandering with cheap Girl Power-isms. It’s as though Ivanka Trump’s books got their very own day. Have a look below at some of the most egregious examples.

Big brands ham-fistedly getting in on the action

DIOR CELEBRATES WOMEN

All monsieur Christian Dior ever wanted was to ensure that every woman had the opportunity to feel beautiful and strong. Today his desire is truer than ever. After all, there’s never been a better time to be a woman.#diorjadore #internationalwomensday pic.twitter.com/DtBRzuscfz — Dior (@Dior) March 8, 2019

“If I could go back & give myself advice, it would be to ALWAYS include playtime in my work! Make it light, remind yourself of why you love this. Never forget that we’re here for a tiny period. It’s our mission to make the most of it!” — artist Mel Cerri. #InternationalWomensDay pic.twitter.com/8K4IMCL3eI — Coca-Cola (@CocaCola) March 8, 2019

Hooray for us, we employ at least one woman!